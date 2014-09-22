White Stationery Mock-Up

hunap_studio

You can download the mock-up from here: http://graphicriver.net/user/kapor/portfolio?ref=kapor

The folder contains 9 PSD files. Easy to use with smart objects. Just open the psd file and then replace all of the objects. For beginners I prepared a help file.

Features:

9 Photorealistic presentation

Photoshop CS4 compatible

3000x1687 quality

Easy and fast editing with smart objects

Organizaed Layers and folders

Advanced help inside each PSD file

High Resolution images built in photograph

Paper A4 format

Business card 9×5 cm

1/4 A4 format

Sold file contains everything from this image!!!

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
