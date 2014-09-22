David Wolske

VWT Gothic Bold Catchwords

VWT Gothic Bold Catchwords typography letterpress lettering catchword wood type type design type revival type specimen
Wood type catchwords designed to accompany my revival of reversed stress Gothic Bold. Available exclusively at www.virginwoodtype.com

