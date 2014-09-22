Bob Case

Total Control Introduction video

Bob Case
Bob Case
  • Save
Total Control Introduction video animation 3d animation
Download color palette

Animated intro to a clients product conference - held in Dallas this year. View the animation here: https://vimeo.com/106825223

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Bob Case
Bob Case
I’m obsessed with lines.

More by Bob Case

View profile
    • Like