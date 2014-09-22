kieran evans
EY Design Studio PHL

Full Screen Alert

kieran evans
EY Design Studio PHL
kieran evans for EY Design Studio PHL
Hire Us
  • Save
Full Screen Alert modal design ui intuitive company games illustration
Download color palette

Full screen "modal" alert, looking to effectively get the attention of game participants who might not be looking at their screen.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
EY Design Studio PHL
EY Design Studio PHL
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by EY Design Studio PHL

View profile
    • Like