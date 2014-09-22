Inma Bermejo

Quick portfolio update

Yesterday I spent the morning working in an update for my portfolio, as responsive layout is broken.

I'm playing with new type and colors. My plan is start with a simple version and keep working on it, progressive enhancement.

