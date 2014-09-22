Mick Fahy

Mark My Walks – an app for wanderers

App concept that allows users to 'mark' Google Maps with customized walking routes and calculates distance. This app is for wanderers and explorers, and allows for a bespoke journey to be marked, as opposed to the optimal route between two points. Walks can be edited, saved and shared.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
