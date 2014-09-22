Andrei Pop

Andrei Pop
Andrei Pop
Balance Graph
I tried to redo the animation with Keynote after I saw Jonas Goth After Effects animation.

Keynote is a very powerful animation tool, is not that advanced as AE but comes with a much cheaper price.

Rebound of
Balance Graph
By Jonas Goth
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Andrei Pop
Andrei Pop

