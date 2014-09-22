MadeByStudioJQ

For the love of wine // Sauvignon Blanc

wine label design illustration
A self initiated project to develop my illustration and branding skills.
Love wine too and simplicity in the label designs. This is a WIP of some wine label designs.

Full project below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/19923261/WINE-CITY-For-the-love-of-wine

Designed at STUDIOJQ©

WINE CITY // For the love of wine
