Ok Google, Walking

I worked with 72andSunny on some quick turnaround illustrations that got used for Google's #OkGoogle twitter promotions.

You can see their tweet they posted with it here

https://twitter.com/google/status/510529188663554048

The idea was to get some motion and action without going too crazy with detail and lines all over the place. basically a lot in the form and the shoe laces to do that. Everyone has been very conducive to my style so far while totally helping polish the work. Lots of fun!

More to come