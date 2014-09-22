Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

YeeHaw

YeeHaw sketch fun draw comboy texas sheriff
Thanks to the inspiration of @heymonkeydesign I am starting a tradition of making a fun secret drawing for my son's lunch box every Monday. Here is a quick look at the beginning of today's piece. I just got back from Circles Conference in Texas so a Sheriff was the obvious choice for lunch today :)

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
