Funkytown label

beer brewery label sour beer brettanomyces
Working on a label for the brewery for their first bottling of sour beer. The beer is called "Petite Golden Sour" and will be their first bottled (as opposed to kegged) beer. Still working on this one but this is the basis.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
