Roberto Savino ✌🏻

Game of Thrones with Finn & Jake - Longclaw

Roberto Savino ✌🏻
Roberto Savino ✌🏻
Hire Me
  • Save
Game of Thrones with Finn & Jake - Longclaw longclaw sword stark north direwolf adventure time game of thrones jon snow illustration digital art digital painting graphic design
Download color palette

"Game of Thrones with Finn & Jake" was born from common interests, just for fun. Because Roberto enjoys illustration and Veronica loves animation. See more:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/19934517/Game-of-Thrones-with-Finn-Jake

Roberto Savino ✌🏻
Roberto Savino ✌🏻
Ui Designer & Co-Founder @thanatosdigital
Hire Me

More by Roberto Savino ✌🏻

View profile
    • Like