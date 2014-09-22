MUTI

Redbull X-fighters

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Redbull X-fighters african illustration glove patterns motorcycle xfighters helmet schweschwe geometric extreme sport goggles
Download color palette

We created an illustrated poster, custom typography and series of african patterns for Red Bull X-Fighters. Check out the full project here: http://bit.ly/1rhqziG

050723ad0a5182e7741ee4578cba07fc
Rebound of
Grab Your Seat
By MUTI
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like