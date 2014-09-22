Prem Cholewa

itCraft v2

Hello guys,

I'm still searching of the best possible solution for the itCraft company.

ItCraft - IT company that focuses on developing dedicated mobile application, base on client requirements.

Client want to have association with something more permanent than paper fly.

This time minimalist ship but also you can see it as a craft's man tool.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
