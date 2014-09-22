Visual Jams

Handymen Logo 3

Visual Jams
Visual Jams
  • Save
Handymen Logo 3 type vintage fun script handyman logo brand handy men cut bold round
Download color palette

the 3rd of 3 options for my brothers business. The "Handymen" script is all custom so please do let me know fi you see anything that needs altered or improved. Any thought's on any of these would be awesome!

Thanks a bunch guys, happy Monday!!

Hint: 2x

Handymen logo 2 still 2x
Rebound of
Handymen Logo 2
By Visual Jams
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Visual Jams
Visual Jams
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

More by Visual Jams

View profile
    • Like