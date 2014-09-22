Thomas Urup

Piet Hein App Mockup

Thomas Urup
Thomas Urup
  • Save
Piet Hein App Mockup app wallstickers mockup wall sticker stickers ios android
Download color palette

This is the first time I'm creating an app. This is a very simple app starting up with a welcome screen, then a 3-step "how-to-use" guide and then the app it self. The app is is going to use the camera from the phone / tablet.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Thomas Urup
Thomas Urup

More by Thomas Urup

View profile
    • Like