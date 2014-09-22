Wesley George

First Shot

First Shot olympics 1972 munich pictograms first shot otl aicher 1972 olympics
I'm a bit late from the initial invite, but a huge thank you to Susanna Baird for the draft! My first shot is a nod back to one of my favorite designers (Otl Aicher) and his work for the 1972 Munich Olympics. Excited to share with and learn from you folks!

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
