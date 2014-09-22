【四 海 之 外】 - 青春大衛

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
web: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19279805/_
video: https://vimeo.com/106803315
Music Video Production : MIXCODE STUDIO
D.P.：張誌騰
Assistant: 張宇融 ／ 江杰駿
Title text : Chiunyao Ko 柯鈞耀
Editor : Edison Liu 劉俊佑 ／ TuBo Lee 李孟栩
VFX : Paz Lee 李俞萱 ／ Chiunyi.Ko 柯鈞譯
Styling : Edna Hung ／ Ade Shu
Special thanks :
Rooftop Studio ｜ 頂樓創意 - 張欽
沈繼堯 ／ 臧靜遠 ／ 蕭邦璿 ／ 王為翔