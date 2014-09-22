chiunyi.ko

【四 海 之 外】 - 青春大衛

【四 海 之 外】 - 青春大衛 dribble gif mixcode music viedo mv singer
web: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19279805/_
video: https://vimeo.com/106803315

Music Video Production : MIXCODE STUDIO

D.P.：張誌騰

Assistant: 張宇融 ／ 江杰駿

Title text : Chiunyao Ko 柯鈞耀

Editor : Edison Liu 劉俊佑 ／ TuBo Lee 李孟栩

VFX : Paz Lee 李俞萱 ／ Chiunyi.Ko 柯鈞譯

Styling : Edna Hung ／ Ade Shu

Special thanks :
Rooftop Studio ｜ 頂樓創意 - 張欽
沈繼堯 ／ 臧靜遠 ／ 蕭邦璿 ／ 王為翔

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
