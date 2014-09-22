Affle Enterprise

My Event

Affle Enterprise
Affle Enterprise
  • Save
My Event android app development company iphone app development company mobile app development company ios iphone bestshoot best design event fan photoshop uxui appstudioz
Download color palette

Let's have a look at this wonderful app "My Event" that allows the user to follow its favorite event across the globe. The app also allows the user to get the live feeds & updates about the event, follow friends, fans, judges and lots more. Check the full view here | http://goo.gl/1DW4fl

Affle Enterprise
Affle Enterprise

More by Affle Enterprise

View profile
    • Like