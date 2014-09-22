Sedki Alimam

SpongeBob Conspiracy

SpongeBob Conspiracy
SpongeBob and his friends look and act the way they do because of their exposure to the radiation from atomic bombs dropped in the area around Bikini Bottom, where the show is set.

Sep 22, 2014
