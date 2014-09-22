Rob Hampson

Illustrated Typography #15 - Escher 'B'

Illustrated Typography #15 - Escher 'B' abstract decoration typography illustration texture lettering hand lettering hand drawn design escher type
To follow on from the Escher 'A' I made a while back, here is the letter 'B'.

You can see more of my typographic doodles in the Dribbble Project or on Instagram.

