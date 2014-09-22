Ray Vellest

Slightly Improved Personal Branding

Ray Vellest
Ray Vellest
  • Save
Slightly Improved Personal Branding stars universe logotype logo space branding brand
Download color palette

A slightly improved version of my personal branding on a space background. See it applied on this page.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Ray Vellest
Ray Vellest

More by Ray Vellest

View profile
    • Like