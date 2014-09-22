Janne Harju

Starstruck Starling

Starstruck Starling illustration scifi bird space astronaut
First illlustration for the story book I'm working on. And now my first shot here.

Big thanks to Matt for invite https://dribbble.com/MatthewCooperUK

