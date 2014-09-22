Manu

Gimper The Gimp Community animal simple program community blog mark logo refresh restyle gimp
Restyling of Gimp logo for Gimper Community, Thanks to friendly Gimp staff and Gunter!

http://gimper.net/

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
