DribbbleMCR Competition Entry

DribbbleMCR Competition Entry worker bee bee manchester icon logo
Dribbble Manchester Competition Entry: https://dribbble.com/shots/1721398-Dribbble-Manchester-Competition-1

A better view of this plus a few more designs/illustrations I ended up creating off the back of it can be seen here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19926799/Bugs-Squared

Dribbble Manchester Competition 1
By Pixelcode
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
