Gaspard A

UI,UX interface ios7 iPhone

Gaspard A
Gaspard A
  • Save
UI,UX interface ios7 iPhone ui ux ios7 iphone application design cursor digital timeline smartphone data datas
Download color palette

Creation of the interface and ux of an iPhone app for a american startup.

Follow me on Dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Gaspard A
Gaspard A

More by Gaspard A

View profile
    • Like