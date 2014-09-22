Gaspard A

Facebook bank

Gaspard A
Gaspard A
  • Save
Facebook bank facebook timeline groupama fb banque bank
Download color palette

Overhaul of the design of the facebook page of the bank "Groupama Banque."

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Gaspard A
Gaspard A

More by Gaspard A

View profile
    • Like