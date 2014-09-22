Neal Gao

City c4d 3d city low poly polygon town cars glow house building
C4D exercises.

以高德地图引导页为原图，试着用c4d建模来做下，仅当做练习。
原作者：jellyfishzhi
原作链接：www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNDU0NTgxMg==.html

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
