Naomi Liddell

Detailed Brand Mark

Naomi Liddell
Naomi Liddell
  • Save
Detailed Brand Mark
Download color palette

Detailed logo mark for a spiritual retreat and yoga studio to be used in large applications (eg. Wall behind reception)

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Naomi Liddell
Naomi Liddell

More by Naomi Liddell

View profile
    • Like