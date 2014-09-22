FREE Ghostmouse Stickers

Hey all!

Myself and @Willy Bravenec are working on side project - Ghostmouse. We're gonna toss together some shirts, prints and whatever else we want and sell them to people like you who like those sorta things.

We printed up a few hundred stickers which we're giving away for FREE because stickers are killer. Hit is up if you want one.

Send your address to stickme@ghostmou.se

Also, feel free to tell your friends about our awesome goodies.

-Greg