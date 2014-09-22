Bradley Knickerbocker

Bradley Knickerbocker
Bradley Knickerbocker
Peeko Logo logo branding typography custom type custom typography
Here is the logo for our new design and illustration studio called Peeko. So much work went into this mamma jamma. It took several weeks and dozens of concepts and iterations but I'm super pumped on how it ended up and am excited to start seeing it in the wild.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Bradley Knickerbocker
Bradley Knickerbocker

