Jason Michael Green

Hedera Helix

Jason Michael Green
Jason Michael Green
  • Save
Hedera Helix plant green pot gradient elegant botany leaves ivy vines flora
Download color palette

I once had an English Ivy. Rest in peace, little buddy.

Plants
Rebound of
Ficus Elastica
By Jason Michael Green
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Jason Michael Green
Jason Michael Green

More by Jason Michael Green

View profile
    • Like