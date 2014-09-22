Danny Carreón

Word Icon Mix

Danny Carreón
Danny Carreón
  • Save
Word Icon Mix design vector icon dock word
Download color palette

Playing a little with the Word icon for my dock, just trying to personalize it. Mix between the actual office icons for mac and windows office 2013.

Hope you like it. :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Danny Carreón
Danny Carreón

More by Danny Carreón

View profile
    • Like