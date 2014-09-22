Michael Spizzirri

Hand Font

Hand Font typography design graphic font vector
Font based off of my handwriting with a brush pen. Inspired by my love of skateboarding, drawing and graphic novels. Here is a shot of some caps that I created for my last name.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
