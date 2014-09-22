Bethany Bauman

makers logo

Bethany Bauman
Bethany Bauman
  • Save
makers logo logo handmade type hipster anvil
Download color palette

handmade logo for a group of makers in Austin, TX

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Bethany Bauman
Bethany Bauman

More by Bethany Bauman

View profile
    • Like