Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson

Poppys Shop

Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson
Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson
Hire Me
  • Save
Poppys Shop logo watercolor
Download color palette

Working on my Poppy's Shop logo! having fun playing with watercolor and type!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2014
Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson
Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson

View profile
    • Like