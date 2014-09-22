Patricia-Kate Lindsay Carlson

Oh, well hello there

Oh, well hello there gold foil
I just got a heat transfer machine, and am trying to master my gold foil technique. Still working on it! But its pretty!!

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
