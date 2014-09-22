Alex Berkowitz

Character Concept 1

Character Concept 1 illustration concept art gun weapon game parallax
I've been hard at work creating sketches, concept art, and assets for my game. Lately I've been working on the character. Here's some concept art for the helmet that the characters will wear. And here's a link to my blog post about it that has more information as well as the final 3D model.

Posted on Sep 22, 2014
