Wanda Arca

Queremos Tango logo

Wanda Arca
Wanda Arca
Hire Me
  • Save
Queremos Tango logo logo identity tango argentina motion graphic after effects milonga animation gif caligraphy tipography vintage
Download color palette

Chan, chan....

See the complete project on:
http://bit.ly/1u52jS0

Wanda Arca
Wanda Arca
Motion Designer, looking for challenging projects ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ
Hire Me

More by Wanda Arca

View profile
    • Like