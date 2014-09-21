Joseph Alessio

This weekend I had the privilege of seeing the excellent Anne Akiko Meyers; excellent performance of Ravel, Mozart and Fauré sonatas and a short piece by Arvo Pärt as well as a recent composition by Corigliano. Enjoyed it immensely, especially the range of periods, from Classical through Romantic, Impressionist, 20th and even 21st century.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
