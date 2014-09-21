Anu Murthy

Microphone

Anu Murthy
Anu Murthy
  • Save
Microphone microphone milwaukee radio hand letter illustration black and white
Download color palette

Unused design for a project with a local radio station. Had fun with some hand lettering.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Anu Murthy
Anu Murthy

More by Anu Murthy

View profile
    • Like