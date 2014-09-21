Tamara Pettman

My Bloody Valentines

Tamara Pettman
Tamara Pettman
Hire Me
  • Save
My Bloody Valentines illustration acrylic digital illustration photography print photoshop mixed media
Download color palette

Prepping prints for my new etsy shop.

Tamara Pettman
Tamara Pettman
paint + pixel
Hire Me

More by Tamara Pettman

View profile
    • Like