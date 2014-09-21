Jeffrey Chupp

Sneaky Thieves

Jeffrey Chupp
Jeffrey Chupp
  • Save
Sneaky Thieves doodle thieves sneaky
Download color palette

Some sneaky thieves to sprite for a game I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Jeffrey Chupp
Jeffrey Chupp

More by Jeffrey Chupp

View profile
    • Like