scott scrivner

headspace

scott scrivner
scott scrivner
  • Save
headspace
Download color palette

A work that was inspired by my practice to quiet my mind. The quote I used, "Maybe God is waiting for us to be silent long enough so he may begin painting a new picture in our imaginations, to begin transforming our image of a manageable deity into one that can truly inspire." by Skye Jethani in his book, The Divine Commodity: Discovering A Faith Beyond Consumer Christianity

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
scott scrivner
scott scrivner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by scott scrivner

View profile
    • Like