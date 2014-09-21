PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic

Pizza Bar Icon Sketch

PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic
PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic
  • Save
Pizza Bar Icon Sketch icon design pizza pizza bar sketch fun
Download color palette

Sketch I did just for fun a while back, place is called Pizza Bar and they are just awesome! So many memories from that place...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic
PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic

More by PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic

View profile
    • Like