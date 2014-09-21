PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic

Colonel Holcim

PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic
PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic
  • Save
Colonel Holcim illustration character design cartoon colonel badass
Download color palette

Ol' war hero

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic
PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic

More by PyroHyper | Marko Stanojevic

View profile
    • Like