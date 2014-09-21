Gabriel Figueiredo

Mobilidade

Gabriel Figueiredo
Gabriel Figueiredo
  • Save
Mobilidade bicycle transport urban city mobility
Download color palette

@Gabriela Silva finally published her graduation project on her Behance, and she should be printing it pretty soon!
Check it out: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19854457/Ver-Mover-Viver-a-Cidade

B1ed95807cffceee39175ea0dc515cb9
Rebound of
Bicycle
By Gabriel Figueiredo
View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Gabriel Figueiredo
Gabriel Figueiredo

More by Gabriel Figueiredo

View profile
    • Like