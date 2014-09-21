Ingrid

Numba Cruncha

Numba Cruncha villain collection
Meet the Numba Cruncha - LOL!
She injects children's dreams with math equations. She is part of the Loopie World Villain Collection. Her character is still being drawn properly. This is just a rough sketch of what I'm thinking ;)

