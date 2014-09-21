Brian Johnson

Proctor R. Hug High Hawks Basketball

handlettering hand drawn type lettering sports basketball
I put this together for my one of my friends who I used to work with as a terrestrial DJ. He is the coach for one of the high school basketball teams back in Reno, Nevada. He needed a logo for his teams' shirts, gear, flyers for fundraisers etc. So I hooked him up with some sweet custom lettering and some sharp claws!

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
