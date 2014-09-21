Ariel Tyndell

WIP Mafia Card Deck

WIP Mafia Card Deck wip illustration card deck mafia mob character design
I'm creating a Mafia themed deck of cards for my Digital Illustration class. Here's what I've got for the King and Queen so far! The Boss and his Goomah.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
